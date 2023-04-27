Agilis Partners LLC Sells 4,712 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Agilis Partners LLC cut its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Agilis Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,856,000 after acquiring an additional 193,257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after acquiring an additional 658,013 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,838,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,417,000 after acquiring an additional 409,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 318,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.83. 518,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

