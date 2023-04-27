AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. 2,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,658. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

