Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE:AEM opened at C$76.28 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$79.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1595896 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

