Aion 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $729.83 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $536,102.79 and $729.83 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00139962 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00065123 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00031526 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00036905 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

