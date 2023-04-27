Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.38

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 125778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,188.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,188.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,375 shares of company stock worth $177,069. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,480,000 after acquiring an additional 543,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,370,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 267,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,561,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 809,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after acquiring an additional 160,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Further Reading

