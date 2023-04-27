Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Shares Up 3%

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 40,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 50,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.38.

About Airtel Africa

(Get Rating)

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.