Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Shares Down 9.1%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) was down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 43,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 13,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

