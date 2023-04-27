Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $191.40. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,135,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,690,000 after acquiring an additional 401,193 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 178,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,962,000 after acquiring an additional 125,906 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

