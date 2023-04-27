Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Trading Down 0.7%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 34 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Alger 35 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Alger 35 ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alger 35 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger 35 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.