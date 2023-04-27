Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.22.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

ALGN stock opened at $354.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.39. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $378.98.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

