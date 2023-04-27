Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY23 guidance to $6.55-6.75 EPS.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.44. 1,380,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,154. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

