Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +11.5-13.5% yr/yr to ~$3.65-3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Shares of ALLE traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 673,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,058. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Allegion by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

