AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:AB traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.03. 206,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 103.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

Several analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

