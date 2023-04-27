Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $105.40 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00010269 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

