Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.56. The stock had a trading volume of 41,498,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,019,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.49. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

