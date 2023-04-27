ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $35.11. 32,598 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.51.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $208.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.
