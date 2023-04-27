Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 253.5% from the March 31st total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 866.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,880 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 16.68% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 417,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Switzerland, Europe, and Australia. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen.

