Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.86 million. Alteryx also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.69)-$(0.65) EPS.

AYX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,301. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $71.98.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.38.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

