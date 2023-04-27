Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,378,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.