Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.98-5.13 EPS.
MO traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.09. 4,976,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,122,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
