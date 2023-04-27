Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.98-5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.03.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,221,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,315,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,122,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

