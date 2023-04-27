Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Amalgamated Financial has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $503.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,873,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,873,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $49,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

