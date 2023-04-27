Amarillo National Bank Buys 200 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up about 0.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 110,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 107,287 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 54,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.06. The stock had a trading volume of 172,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.63.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.