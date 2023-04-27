Amarillo National Bank Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.68. The stock had a trading volume of 406,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,347. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

