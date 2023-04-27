Amarillo National Bank Sells 25,657 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Amarillo National Bank lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $20,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,470. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

