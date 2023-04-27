Amarillo National Bank Sells 38,092 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,092 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.19. 5,031,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,503,564. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

