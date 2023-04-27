AMCON Distributing Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $177.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.90. The company has a market cap of $108.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $152.50 and a 12 month high of $249.44.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

