American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. American Airlines Group updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.50 EPS.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,628,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,644,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AAL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,039,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.