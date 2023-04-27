American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35. American Airlines Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.48.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.8 %

AAL opened at $12.74 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 551.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,346 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

