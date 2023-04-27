American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. American Airlines Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,033,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,831,676. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

