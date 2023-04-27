American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. American Airlines Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.50 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.48.
Shares of AAL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,033,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,831,676. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.
In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
