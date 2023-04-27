American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7656 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

AEPPZ stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,228. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $57.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEPPZ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $1,979,000.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

