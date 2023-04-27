American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7656 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %
AEPPZ stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,228. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $57.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
