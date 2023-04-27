American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Reduced by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.40. The company had a trading volume of 402,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,328. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.01 and its 200 day moving average is $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

