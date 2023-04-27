American International Group (AIG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American International Group (NYSE: AIG):

  • 4/21/2023 – American International Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/18/2023 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/18/2023 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $70.00.
  • 4/13/2023 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
  • 4/12/2023 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/10/2023 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/5/2023 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/16/2023 – American International Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American International Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. 2,954,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,112. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84.

American International Group (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

