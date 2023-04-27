Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.20.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $292.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

