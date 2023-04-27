Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,817. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.79. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $205,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

