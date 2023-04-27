Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) is South Street Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.03. 1,680,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.63. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

