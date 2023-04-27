Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,665. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.70.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.