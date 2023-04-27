Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol updated its Q2 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:APH traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,759,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,809. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Amphenol by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

