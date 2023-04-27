AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.60

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 611920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

Featured Articles

