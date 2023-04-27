Analog Century Management LP Acquires Shares of 94,110 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,000. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 3.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP owned about 0.18% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,014,000 after buying an additional 95,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 67,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 211,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average is $86.90. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Recommended Stories

