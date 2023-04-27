Analog Century Management LP Has $13.42 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,832 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 5.8% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31,491 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,061 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $4,139,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $110.24. 2,682,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,425. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

