Analog Century Management LP Purchases 79,070 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,070 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises 5.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 215,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,677. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,661 shares of company stock worth $1,324,802 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

