Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Shares of ADI opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

