Analysts’ Downgrades for April 26th (ABG, ADM, ALV, ARCC, CBAN, CHK, CLF, DX, EDR, EXR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 26th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Asbury Automotive Group Inc alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.