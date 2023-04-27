Analysts’ Downgrades for April 26th (ABG, ADM, ALV, ARCC, CBAN, CHK, CLF, DX, EDR, EXR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 26th:
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.