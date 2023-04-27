Analysts Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Target Price at $1.50

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several brokerages have commented on APTX. SVB Securities downgraded Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Aptinyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Aptinyx

About Aptinyx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 147,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

