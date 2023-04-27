Analysts Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Target Price at $1.50

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.
Several brokerages have commented on APTX. SVB Securities downgraded Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Aptinyx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.33.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
