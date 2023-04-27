Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $26.89

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.89.

Several analysts have commented on BAND shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 9,200 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,001.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 120,484.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 433,743 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bandwidth by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Bandwidth has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.15 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.