Analysts Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPT. Raymond James lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

RPT Realty Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of RPT stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,828,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 647,300 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,946,000 after acquiring an additional 546,213 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

