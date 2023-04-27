Analysts Set THG Plc (LON:THG) Target Price at GBX 159

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 159 ($1.99).

Several brokerages have commented on THG. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered THG to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 81 ($1.01) to GBX 98 ($1.22) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Liberum Capital raised THG to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 220 ($2.75) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

THG Stock Performance

THG stock opened at GBX 92.76 ($1.16) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.86, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.24 ($1.99).

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

