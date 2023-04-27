Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) PT Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NLY opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

