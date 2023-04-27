Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $36.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.06% from the stock’s previous close.
AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.
NYSE AR opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
