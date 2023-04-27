Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $36.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.06% from the stock’s previous close.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

